Rain expected in the mountains and temps will be cooler in Las Vegas this weekend

Thursday showers are expected to stay on the outskirts of the valley and temperatures will cool over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see a high near 89 degrees and cloudy skies with a 10 percent chance of rain in the valley, according to meteorologist Reid Wolcott. There’s about a 50 percent chance of rain in the mountains surrounding the valley, he said.

Friday and Saturday’s forecast high is 91 degrees. Saturday afternoon may be breezy in the afternoon with 20-25 mph winds, Wolcott said.

Sunday will be cooler with an 86-degree high and gusts between 30 and 40 mph, according to the weather service.

Monday cools down even more with an expected high of 73 degrees, which is about 15 degrees below normal, Wolcott said.

