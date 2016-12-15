Rain, high winds moving into Las Vegas Valley

Rain and a wind advisory are expected for the Las Vegas Valley before the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance for rain in the evening, according to meteorologist Jim Harrison. The high will be near 65 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be light.

A wind advisory will be in effect Friday from 4 a.m. to midnight, according to the weather service. Winds will be between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A 40 percent chance for rain and 64-degree high are be expected.

The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny, but temperature will drop as the storm moves out. Saturday’s forecast has a high of 48 degrees, which is about 8 degrees below normal, according to Harrison.

Sunday and Monday will have highs of 49 and 51 degrees, respectively.

