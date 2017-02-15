Rain in Las Vegas Valley, snow in the mountains by Friday

This weekend will be cloudy and rainy as a storm heads into the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow above 6,000 feet in the Mount Charleston area, according to the weather service. Over 1 foot of snow is possible in the California and Nevada mountains.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with light winds and a high of 70 degrees, according to meteorologist Barry Pierce.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees. South winds between 10 and 20 mph are expected to develop in the afternoon and a 30 percent chance for rain is anticipated Thursday night, according to the weather service.

There is a 60 percent chance for rain Friday and Saturday and temperatures will be cooler. Breezes between 15 and 25 mph can be expected through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Friday’s high is forecast for 60 degrees and Saturday’s high will be near 59 degrees, Pierce said.

Sunday will have a high of 63 degrees and a 30 percent chance for rain. Monday will be dry and mostly sunny, according to the weather service.

