Rain moves into Las Vegas Valley; winter storm forecast for mountains

Rain will linger Thursday and through the weekend before the weather clears up just in time for Christmas.

Thursday has about an 80 percent chance for rain nearly all day and a high of 54 degrees. The high temperature could be a few degrees lower depending on if the storm allows sunlight to peek through the clouds, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

Rain showers should taper off Thursday evening with chances for rain diminishing after sunset, according to the weather service.

Friday should be dry most of the day, but wind and chances for rain increase in the evening. The high will be near 57 degrees and winds will be about 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. There is about a 70 percent chance for rain Friday night, according to the weather service.

More rain is expected Friday night and Saturday morning as a colder system moves over the valley, Wolcott said. Snow levels are expected to drop to about 4,000 feet. Red Rock might even get a dusting of snow, Wolcott said.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the Spring Mountains Friday night and Saturday morning, when most of the snow is expected, according to the weather service.

Conditions are expected to clear up by Christmas with no chance for precipitation and light winds with gusts between 15 and 25 mph, Wolcott said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.