Rain moves out of Las Vegas Valley, but will return later in the week

Tuesday morning fog is expected to dissipate, but chances for rain will return later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

McCarran International Airport received o.22 inches of rain Monday, which is the most rain since June 30 when 0.47 inches fell, according to the weather service.

Tuesday will see a high near 78 degrees, which is about normal for the time of year, according to meteorologist Barry Pierce. Winds will be about 10 mph or less.

Wednesday and Thursday are slightly warmer with an 83-degree high, according to the weather service.

Thursday night and Friday have a 20 percent chance for rain showers, Pierce said. Friday’s forecast high is 80 degrees.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.