Rain possible in Las Vegas Valley on Friday

The Las Vegas Valley might see some rain before temperatures fall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday should reach 76 degrees with light winds in the late afternoon. By Friday winds will pick up to 15-25 mph with a 40 percent chance for rain. The high for Friday is forecast for 72 degrees.

Saturday’s high will drop down to 67 degrees with a 20 percent chance for rain.

Sunday and Monday will stay dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.