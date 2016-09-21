Posted 

Rain possible in Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday

A flock of birds flies in formation over Sunset Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, as a Southwest jetliner approaches McCarran International Airport in the distance. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Valley can expect high temperatures in the low- to mid-80s this week, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Meteorologist Chris Outler said there is a 20 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for Thursday, which could see winds of 20-30 mph. Gusts could reach over 40 mph, Outler said.

Wednesday should reach a high of 86 degrees. Thursday and Friday should reach 81. The highs for Saturday and Sunday are forecast for 85.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

