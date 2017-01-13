Posted 

Rain tapers off Friday, dry weekend ahead in Las Vegas Valley

Pedestrians walk along the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Dry days are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday started with rain in the area, but that will taper off throughout the day. Saturday will only see a slight chance for showers.

The high on Friday should hit 55 degrees. Weekend highs should be 59 on Saturday and 57 on Sunday.

Residents can expect light, intermittent winds in the 10-15 mph range through the weekend.

