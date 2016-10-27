Rain, wind back in the forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Wind and rain are in store this Halloween weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will have a high of 84 degrees, which is about 7 degrees above normal. The morning will be cloudy but may clear by the afternoon, and winds are expected to be about 10 mph, according to the weather service.

There is a 40 percent chance for rain Thursday night and Friday and a 20 percent chance Friday night.

Friday’s high temperature cools slightly to 78 degrees, according to meteorologist John Salmen. Friday afternoon winds will be between 15 and 25 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will also be windy and high temperatures will be 82 and 81 degrees, respectively.

A storm expected to move into the valley next week could cause temperatures to drop below normal, Salmen said.

