Posted 

Rainy weather in the Las Vegas Valley today

Rainy weather in the Las Vegas Valley today

web1_weather-may18-16bt01_7103272.jpg
The High Roller is seen under the gray sky as the rain moves into the valley on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Rainy weather and temperatures in the high 80s are forecasted for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

The valley should see scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, though these should mostly occur in the morning hours, Meteorologist Barry Pierce said. Winds should not exceed 10 mph.

There is a chance of rain for Thursday and an expected high of 89 degrees, Pierce said.

The weekend should be dry and breezy. Friday should reach 91 degrees, Saturday 90 degrees and Sunday 85.

No rain or wind advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...