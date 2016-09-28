Rainy weather in the Las Vegas Valley today

Rainy weather and temperatures in the high 80s are forecasted for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

The valley should see scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, though these should mostly occur in the morning hours, Meteorologist Barry Pierce said. Winds should not exceed 10 mph.

There is a chance of rain for Thursday and an expected high of 89 degrees, Pierce said.

The weekend should be dry and breezy. Friday should reach 91 degrees, Saturday 90 degrees and Sunday 85.

No rain or wind advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.