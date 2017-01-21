Posted 

Saturday will see break from rain in Las Vegas Valley

Clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Valley will get a short break from the rain on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should see a 55-degree high with light breezes and no chance for rain. Sunday’s forecast high is 50 degrees, with a 60 percent chance for rain and winds in the 15-20mph range during the day.

Winds will increase overnight Sunday to 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, but will die down Monday morning.

Monday’s forecast high is 51 degrees with a 60 percent chance for rain in the morning and a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Tuesday will bring a 20 percent chance for rain and a forecast 50-degree high, the Weather Service said.

