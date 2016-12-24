Scattered showers dampen holiday weekend but mountains do get snow

The Spring Mountains will have a white Christmas but wet weather and cold temperatures could cause trouble in the valley Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of Saturday’s forecast rain came in the early morning but the valley still could see scattered showers throughout the day. Saturday’s forecast high is 50 degrees, and residents can expect some light winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

The overnight low will be 37 degrees, but temperatures could be lower on the edges of the city. If the roads are still wet by the time night falls there’s a chance for black ice, the weather service said.

The weather service reported a light dusting of snow at 5,000 feet in the Spring Mountains Saturday morning. Higher elevations are expected to see 10 to 15 inches. Snow shouldn’t be a hazard for drivers at lower elevations, the weather service said.

On Friday night, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said, “I would not be surprised if chains were required by morning.”

Gorelow was correct as drivers heading up to Mount Charleston on Saturday morning were greeted with warnings that chains and four-wheel drive were required.

Christmas should stay dry with a high of 46 degrees. Temperatures will rise again starting with a 48-degree high on Monday, 53 on Tuesday and by Wednesday the high should be 59.

