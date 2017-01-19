Scattered showers expected in Las Vegas Valley through Friday

The Las Vegas Valley will see scattered showers for the next two days, and a winter storm warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s high should reach 53 degrees. Light showers through the morning will taper off in the afternoon. Rain should stop overnight but will return Friday morning. Friday’s high is forecast at 49.

Residents can expect some intermittent light winds over the next few days with gusts up to 30 mph.

The winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday. Lee Canyon reported Thursday morning the ski resort had received about 7 inches of new snow.

In the valley, Saturday will warm up and stay dry with a 54-degree high and no rain in the forecast.

Sunday should see a 50-degree high, with more rain that will continue into next week, the Weather Service said.

