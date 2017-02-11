Showers invade Las Vegas Valley; flood advisory at Red Rock Canyon

Large portions of the Las Vegas Valley are seeing rain this afternoon, and a flood advisory is in place at Red Rock Canyon.

Parts of the valley are seeing “light showers,” meteorologist Caleb Steele said, with a 25 to 30 percent chance for rain throughout the afternoon. The flood advisory will be in place until 4:30 p.m.

Saturday’s forecast high is 65 degrees. Saturday afternoon should see winds starting at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. Winds will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday, with stronger gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunday’s forecast high is 67 degrees, and Monday and Tuesday should see 69-degree highs.

