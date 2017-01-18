Snow coming to Spring Mountains; rain expected in Las Vegas

A winter storm warning has been scheduled for the Spring Mountains as a series of storms prepares to enter the valley.

Wednesday will have a high of 57 degrees and an overnight low of 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm in the series is expected to hit the valley between 9 and 10 p.m. and will continue through the middle of the day Thursday, meteorologist Reed Wolcott said.

A winter storm warning for the Spring Mountains and Sierra Nevada will go into effect Wednesday night and last through Saturday morning, according to the weather service. Snow levels are expected to drop to 5,000 feet by Thursday morning with significant snowfall at that level.

The first storm is expected to drop up to 4 inches of snow above 5,000 feet, 3 to 8 inches above 6,000 feet and 8 to 15 inches above 8,000 feet, which includes the ski area, Wolcott said. The second storm is expected to bring similar amounts of snow.

The winter storm warning includes heavy snow, strong winds with gusts between 55 and 60 mph, frigid temperatures and road hazards, according to the weather service.

Not much rain is expected Thursday night or Friday morning in the valley as the first storm moves out and the second moves in, Wolcott said. Thursday’s forecast high is 51 degrees and Friday should have a high near 49 degrees.

The second storm should start dropping rain late Friday into early Saturday with the most rainfall expected Friday evening, according to the weather service.

Wind in the valley is not a huge concern with these storms, but there could be some gusts between 20 and 25 mph at anytime, Wolcott said.

Heavy rain is expected during Thursday morning and Friday evening commutes, according to the weather service.

The third storm is expected Sunday into Monday.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.