Southern California finally gets some rain as Pacific storm moves in

LOS ANGELES — Rain was making a rare visit to Southern California on Sunday, as parts of the drought-stricken region saw morning showers from a storm that already made for a wet weekend in the state’s north.

Though the storm was no blockbuster, the National Weather Service forecast that rain would touch much of the state, with snow in the Sierra.

It was the continuation of a relatively wet rainy season in Northern California. Meanwhile, rain has not visited Los Angeles since mid-October. The 6.37 inches that have fallen downtown in 2016 are about half the historical average, as the region remains locked in drought.

The Weather Service says before the storm departs Monday it could bring an inch across Southern California — enough for flash flood watches, especially in wildfire burn areas.