Storms in Las Vegas expected to clear ahead of New Year’s Eve fireworks

Chances for rain are expected in the valley over the weekend, but showers should subside before Saturday night’s fireworks, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be dry with a high of 60 degrees, which is the warmest high temperature in the foreseeable future, according to meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

Friday’s forecast high is 55 degrees and chances for precipitation start in the afternoon. The chances increase to about 50 percent by the evening and rain could make for a messy evening commute, Wolcott said.

Chances for precipitation decrease to about 5 percent late Friday night as one storm moves out and another moves in, according to the weather service.

New Year’s Eve has an expected high of 54 degrees and a low of 43 degrees. Chances for rain ramp up to about 30 percent in the afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.

There will be lingering chances for rain at midnight, but the peak of the storm should pass before residents and visitors ring in the new year in the valley, Wolcott said. At midnight, the temperature should be about 45 degrees and winds will be light. The storm isn’t expected to affect the firework display.

About one-tenth inch of rain is expected between the two storms, according to the weather service.

New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with a high of 54. Winds are expected to pick up Sunday evening and Monday will be gusty with a high of 50 degrees.

