Strong gusty winds for Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

A wind advisory will be in effect until Tuesday night and the week’s temperatures should be above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry with a high of 70 degrees, which is about 9 degrees above normal. Southwest winds between 15 and 25 mph should be expected with gusts between 35 and 40 mph, according to meteorologist Jim Harrison.

The wind advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. with peak wind speeds expected in the afternoon. The strongest winds will be in the south and west parts of the valley near Mountains Edge and Summerlin, according to the weather service.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees and light winds, Harrison said.

Thursday’s 75-degree expected high will be just 3 degrees shy of the record high temperature for that day, according to the weather service.

A storm system is expected to approach the valley Friday bringing a 20 percent chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 73 degrees and southwest winds will be between 10 and 20 mph, Harrison said.

Saturday and Sunday cool down slightly with highs of 64 degrees, according to the weather service.

