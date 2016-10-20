Sunny and 80s for Las Vegas Valley through the weekend

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s are expected through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s going to be beautiful today,” meteorologist Todd Lericos said about Thursday’s 82-degree high. The low will be about 61 degrees.

A high-pressure system will keep weather nice over the weekend and cause it to warm up slightly, Lericos said.

Friday will see a high near 87 degrees with a low of 64 degrees, according to the weather service.

The normal temperature for this time of year is about 79 degrees, so temperatures are 5 to 9 degrees above normal, Lericos said.

Saturday’s forecast high is 86 degrees and significant winds are not expected over the weekend, according to the weather service.

Sunday will see a high near 85 degrees.

