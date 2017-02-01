Sunny and warm for Las Vegas Valley

Above-normal temperatures and dry conditions are in store for the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will have a high of 66 degrees, which is 5 degrees above normal, meteorologist Caleb Steele said. High clouds and mostly sunny skies should be expected.

Thursday and Friday’s forecast high is 67 degrees. Both days will have breezy conditions in the afternoon and into the evening with southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph, Steele said.

Saturday will have a high of 64 degrees, according to the weather service.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a calm and dry 64 degrees, Steele said.

