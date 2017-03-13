Sunny and warm for the week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to be warm and dry through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast of an 86-degree high and sunny skies will be paired with an overnight low of 57 degrees.

“The next few days should be copies of each other,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Temperature highs through Friday should be in the mid- to upper 80s, with lows lingering between the upper 50s and low 60s.

No rain is expected this week, and skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

