Sunny and warm on a windy Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will be warmer than normal until a cold front moves in Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 72 degrees, which is 8 degrees above normal, according to the weather service. Winds from the south will be about 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 66 degrees and skies will be mostly sunny. West winds will be between 15 and 25 mph in the afternoon, meteorologist John Adair said.

The weather is expected to change Thursday as a cold front moves into the valley. A high of 58 degrees is expected Thursday and the low will be in the upper 30s, he said.

Saturday and Sunday have forecast highs of 60 and 57 degrees, respectively. A storm from Southern California is expected to move into the valley Sunday bringing a 30 percent chance for rain, according to the weather service.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.