Sunny and windy before temperatures fall in the Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures should fall over the weekand and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday and Sunday both have forecast highs of 82 degrees. Winds will pick up Sunday afternoon and will stay in the 20-30 mph range, but could gust up to 40 mph.

Next week will start off calm and cool with a forecast 72-degree high for Monday and Tuesday. Rain could return to the valley later in the week, the Weather Service said.

