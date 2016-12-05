Sunny but cooler this week in the Las Vegas Valley

Mostly sunny skies and light winds are expected Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures should reach 62 degrees.

Las Vegas can expect a dip in temperatures mid-week, which meteorologist Barry Pierce described as “a little bump in the road.”

Tuesday temperatures should reach 63 degrees; Wednesday, 52 degrees; Thursday, 54; and Friday, 60, Pierce said. Low temperatures Thursday could dip into freezing temperatures.

The week should remain clear and dry, he said, with some breeziness on Wednesday and Thursday.

