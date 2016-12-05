Posted 

Sunny but cooler this week in the Las Vegas Valley

School crossing guards Rich Basso, left, and DL Berry are bundled up against the cold weather as they wait to assist Elise L. Wolff Elementary School's students Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Henderson. Mostly sunny skies are expected in the area. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

Patterns of airplane trails crisscross against the blue sky, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Henderson. Mostly sunny skies and light winds are expected in the area. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Mostly sunny skies and light winds are expected Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures should reach 62 degrees.

Las Vegas can expect a dip in temperatures mid-week, which meteorologist Barry Pierce described as “a little bump in the road.”

Tuesday temperatures should reach 63 degrees; Wednesday, 52 degrees; Thursday, 54; and Friday, 60, Pierce said. Low temperatures Thursday could dip into freezing temperatures.

The week should remain clear and dry, he said, with some breeziness on Wednesday and Thursday.

