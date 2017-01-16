Sunny in Las Vegas Valley for Martin Luther King holiday

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Las Vegas Valley should see mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

The high Monday should reach 55 degrees with light northerly winds 10 to 15 mph.

The valley should stay dry until Thursday, when there is a 50 percent chance of showers. The likeliness of rain will increase to 60 percent Friday, the weather service said. The valley will have a break from the rain on Saturday, but there’s a 20 percent chance of showers on Sunday.

Tuesday’s high should be 56 degrees; Wednesday, 57; Thursday, 55; and Friday, 53.

Overnight lows will dip into the high 30s to low 40s the rest of the week.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.