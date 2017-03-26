Sunny skies, mild temps ahead for Las Vegas this week

The Las Vegas Valley can expect mostly sunny skies and average March temperatures over the next week.

Sunday should reach 75 degrees, the National Weather Service said. No winds are forecast.

Some clouds creep into the valley Monday, bringing a 2o percent chance of rain in the afternoon, meteorologist Chris Outler said. Winds of 20-25 mph are also expected, with gusts up to 40 mph.

The high temperature Monday should be 73 degrees, Outler said.

Sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said. Highs are forecast for 74 and 77 degrees, respectively.

Lows through the week should remain in the low to mid 50s.

