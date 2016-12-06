Posted 

Sunny Tuesday but cold front moving into Las Vegas Valley

Pattern of airplane trails of condensed air crisscross each other against the blue sky over Henderson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Sunny skies are expected in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature high should reach 62 degrees with light breezes, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

A cold front will cool down the valley Wednesday to a high of 53 degrees, said the weather service. Highs Thursday should reach 55 degrees; Friday, 60; Saturday, 62; and Sunday, 60.

The valley is expected to stay dry through the week, Harrison said.

