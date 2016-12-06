Sunny Tuesday but cold front moving into Las Vegas Valley

Sunny skies are expected in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature high should reach 62 degrees with light breezes, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

A cold front will cool down the valley Wednesday to a high of 53 degrees, said the weather service. Highs Thursday should reach 55 degrees; Friday, 60; Saturday, 62; and Sunday, 60.

The valley is expected to stay dry through the week, Harrison said.

