Sunny, warm weather for Las Vegas Valley this week

The Las Vegas Valley can expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees for Monday, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

In the afternoon, winds in the southwest may reach 10-15 mph, but otherwise weather should be calm and temperate, he said.

The remainder of the week should stay sunny and range from the mid- to upper 80s, Harrison said. Tuesday should reach 89 degrees; Wednesday, 86; Thursday, 85; and Friday, 87.

