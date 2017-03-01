Sunny weather settles into Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will be sunny and dry and some windy conditions are expected for the end of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal, meteorologist Chris Outler said. Low temperatures for the week will be in the 40s.

“It should be overall a pretty nice week ahead,” Outler said.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs of 66 and 69 degrees, respectively, according to the weather service.

Winds are expected to pick up Saturday and the high is expected to be 71 degrees. Sunday will be the windiest with gusts over 40 mph and a high of 71, according to the weather service.

