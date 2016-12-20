Sunny week ahead for Las Vegas, with rain forecast for weekend

The valley will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s during the week and a chance for rain is expected during the weekend.

Tuesday will see a high near 57 degrees and a low near 40, which is just a few degrees above normal, meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said.

Wednesday and Thursday have a forecast high of 59 degrees, according to the weather service. There is a 10 percent chance for rain Thursday night.

Friday will see a high of 59 degrees and 30 percent chance for rain, Czyzyk said. Light winds are expected in the afternoon and will increase into Saturday.

Saturday will have winds between 20 and 30 mph and a high of 56 degrees, according to the weather service. A 40 percent chance for rain is expected in the valley and the precipitation could leave a significant amount of snow on the Spring Mountains, Czyzyk said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.