Temperature drop expected next week for the Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures are set to rise until next week, when the valley could see it’s first freezing lows of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be breezy with a high of 59 degrees and Sunday’s forecast high is 61. Monday should see a forecast 60-degree high before temperatures begin to drop, the Weather Service said.

A sharp cooldown is on the way next week, with forecast midweek morning temperatures approaching freezing at McCarran International Airport and in the upper 20’s on the edges of the valley.

