Mild weather with no chance of rain or wind is expected in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures Wednesday should reach 81 degrees; Thursday, 79; Friday, 77; and Saturday, 76. Lows should dip into the upper 50s.

It should be “a pretty quiet week,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said, and the cooling trend “will likely continue.”

