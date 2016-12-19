Temperatures getting back to normal in Las Vegas

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley this week are expected to creep back to the norm, if not a bit above it, according to the National Weather Service.

The highs for Monday and Tuesday afternoons are expected to be 54 and 57, respectively, meteorologist Dan Berc said Monday morning. Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 60 degrees. Lows are expected to start about 33 degrees Tuesday morning before climbing to 38 Wednesday morning and 40 Thursday morning.

Berc said Wednesday’s warmer temperatures could be paired with some winds due to a passing storm system. He said it likely won’t come close enough to Las Vegas to bring rain, but it could bring winds of between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday’s high is forecast for 58 degrees with a low of 40.

The National Weather Service forecast Monday’s low would sink to the 20s in Las Vegas for the first time since New Year’s Day, but Berc said it never reached the previously forecast 29 degrees at McCarran International Airport.

The Weather Service previously issued a hard freeze warning for the Las Vegas Valley overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

The warning, issued at 2:30 p.m., started at 10 p.m. Sunday, continued until 8 a.m. Monday and covered the Las Vegas Valley, Boulder City and Pahrump along with southern Clark County.

