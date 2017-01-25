Temperatures to increase over next few days in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley should experience a gradual warm-up over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday is expected to reach 48 degrees; Thursday, 49; Friday, 50; Saturday, 54; and Sunday, 58.

By early next week, temperatures should reach the low 60s, meteorologist John Salmen said. Dry conditions are also forecast until the middle of next week, at which point there could be precipitation.

Lows for the next few days, however, should stay in the low to mid-30s, “just shy of freezing,” Salmen said. Las Vegas residents may wish to wrap exposed pipes to protect them from the low temperatures.

Some breeziness is also expected over the next few days, the weather service said. Thursday evening could bring winds of 10 to 20 mph into Friday, with gusts near 30 mph.

Winds Friday and Saturday should remain in the 10 to 15 mph range.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.