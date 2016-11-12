Temps coolers but still above average in the Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will stay warmer than average until about mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should see some high clouds and a 75-degree high before temperatures start rising again through the weekend and beginning of next week.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high of 77 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will see a forecast 78-degree high before winds pick up and temperaturs start to fall on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 76 degrees, and temperatures will drop sharply by Thursday with a forecast high of 62 degrees.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.