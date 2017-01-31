Temps reach into the 60s in Las Vegas Valley

This week will be dry with above-average highs in the low to mid-60s in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 65 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above normal, according to meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

Wednesday and Thursday will have some clouds and highs of 65 and 66 degrees, respectively.

The valley should stay dry through the weekend but some breezy conditions are expected by the end of the week, Wolcott said. There could be gusts up to 20 mph between Thursday and Saturday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 65 degrees and Saturday will have a high of 63 degrees.

