Temperatures will stay warmer than average this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 81 degrees, and sunday will be slightly cooler with a forecast high of 80 degrees.

Next week should stay cool and breezy at 79 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

