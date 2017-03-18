Temps to remain in the 80s for the Las Vegas Valley

The last few days in the valley have been unseasonably warm, but temperatures should fall at the start of next week, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday should reach a high of 89 degrees, which will break the 88-degree record for the day that was set in 1972, the weather service said. Breezy winds should pick up Saturday afternoon and continue through Monday.

Sunday will cool off slightly with a forecast 87-degree high, and Monday should fall a little further to 85 degrees.

There’s a slight chance of rain in the Spring Mountains on Tuesday, but as of Saturday morning the weather service had forecast a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday.

