Temps in the 60s expected Wednesday, Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s briefly this week in the Las Vegas Valley before dropping back into the 50s, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday should reach 61 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said. Winds will be light and skies mostly cloudy with no chance of rain.

Thursday should reach 64 degrees but carries a slight chance of rain of 20 percent in the afternoon, Outler said. Skies should be mostly cloudy all day.

Precipitation is not forecast for Friday through the weekend, although the mountains may see rain, he said.

The weather service expects Friday to reach 51 degrees; Saturday, 54; and Sunday, 59.

