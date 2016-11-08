Temps in the 80s for Election Day in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures continue to be above normal and sunny skies and light winds are expected through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see a high of 81 degrees and a low in the upper 50s, which is about 11 degrees above normal, according to meteorologist Jim Harrison.

“It’s pretty boring,” Harrison said about the calm and consistent forecast.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 80 degrees, according to the weather service.

The above normal temperatures are due to high pressure over the area, Harrison said.

Thursday and Friday’s highs should be near 78 and 76 degrees, respectively.

