Temps in the 80s for the week in Las Vegas Valley

Sunny skies and above-normal temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Not much wind is expected through Friday, meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Tuesday’s high should reach 86 degrees, which is about 16 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.

“We may flirt with a couple record highs,” Morgan said about this week’s above average temperatures.

Wednesday will see a high near 87 degrees. Thursday will be 85 and Friday will be 86, according to the weather service.

Clouds are expected to move in Saturday with winds between 10 and 20 mph, Morgan said. The high temperature will be near 87 degrees.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.