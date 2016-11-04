Temps in the 80s through the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into an unseasonably warm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures for the next few days will be about 10 degrees higher than average. Friday’s forecast high is 81 degrees, and Saturday should see an 80-degree high.

The Perseid Meteor Shower will be visible in the valley late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to NASA’s website.

Sunday and Monday should have highs of 79 degrees, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.