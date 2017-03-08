Temps in the mid-70s on Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

Above-average temperatures and sunny skies are expected through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s high should be 76 degrees, which is about 8 degrees above normal, according to meteorologist Kate Guillet. The low Wednesday night will be near 54 degrees.

The high temperatures continue to rise and will stay in the low 80s for the remainder of the week, according to the weather service.

Winds will be light through the weekend and there aren’t any signs of precipitation, Guillet said.

Thursday will have a high of 81 degrees. Friday and Saturday are expected to reach 82 degrees. Sunday’s high should be near 83 degrees, according to the weather service.

