Temps warming up in Las Vegas Valley this week

The Las Vegas Valley can expect dry weather and warmer temperatures through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s sunny skies will be paired with a 63-degree high. Tuesday should reach 64 degrees; Wednesday, 65; Thursday, 64; and Friday, 63. Overnight lows will linger in the mid-40s.

The valley will see “dry weather through Thursday,” said meteorologist Clay Morgan. A 10 percent chance of showers Friday “will mostly be limited to the mountain areas.”

Skies should remain mostly sunny but will become partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday.

