A 20 percent chance of rain threatens the Las Vegas Valley Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The chance of rain should decrease throughout the day.

After Monday, the week should remain dry, meteorologist John Salmen said.

High temperatures are expected to reach 63 degrees Monday, Salmen said. Tuesday should reach 64 degrees, Wednesday 66 and Thursday 63.

