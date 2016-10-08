Warm and clear weather for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see calm and clear days through the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will rise slightly over the weekend, starting with an 87-degree high on Saturday. Sunday’s high is forecast at 89 degrees. The week should start with a 90-degree high on Monday before the valley starts to cool down again.

The weekend will be sunny and clear with a few high clouds, and winds should stay below 10 mph.

