Warm and dry for Monday but cool down coming for Las Vegas Valley

A brief stint of warm weather is ahead for the Las Vegas Valley before temperatures significantly cool down, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday should be a dry day after record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, said meteorologist Christ Outler. The dry weather will bring partly cloudy skies and a 66-degree high. Tuesday should be “a warm day ahead” at 72 degrees, but will be “fairly gusty” with 20 to 30 mph gusts, Outler said.

Highs begin to drop off midweek, closer to normal temperatures for this time of year, according to the weather service. Wednesday should reach 67 degrees, followed by a 58-degree high Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies.

The valley is expected to remain dry this week, the weather service said.

