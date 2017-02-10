Warm on Friday, but rain, wind expected by afternoon in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Valley residents can expect rain and wind over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high should be 72 degrees with a 50 percent chance for rain in the late afternoon and early evening. The chance for rain will continue through the night before falling to 20 percent on Saturday.

Saturday’s high will drop to 64 degrees.

Winds in the 10-20 mph range are forecast for Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

Sunday will be calm and clear with a 66-degree high. Next week should start off with a 68-degree high on Monday.

The rest of the week should stay in the low- to mid-70s. Rain may return by the end of next week, the weather service said.

