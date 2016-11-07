Posted 

Warm, sunny weather in Las Vegas Valley this week

The morning sun shines brightly over the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Valley can expect dry and sunny weather for the week, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature for Monday should reach 81 degrees.

Highs for the rest of the week should be 80 degrees on Tuesday; Wednesday, 78; and Thursday, 77.

No winds are expected in the valley other than occasional breezes, Outler said, we can “enjoy the unusually warm November weather.”

