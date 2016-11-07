Warm, sunny weather in Las Vegas Valley this week

The Las Vegas Valley can expect dry and sunny weather for the week, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature for Monday should reach 81 degrees.

Highs for the rest of the week should be 80 degrees on Tuesday; Wednesday, 78; and Thursday, 77.

No winds are expected in the valley other than occasional breezes, Outler said, we can “enjoy the unusually warm November weather.”

