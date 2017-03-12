Warm, sunny weather stays in forecast for Las Vegas

Unusually warm temperatures are to continue this week, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday is expected to reach 85 degrees, even though the average for this time of year is 69 degrees, meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said.

Las Vegas is 15 degrees “above normal and usually quiet,” Czyzyk said.

Skies should remain mostly sunny with occasional high clouds and no chance of rain, he said.

The high Monday and Tuesday should reach 84, the weather service said. Lows are to remain in the upper 50s all week.

